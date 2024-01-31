LPM Restaurant & Bar's Dry January menu

Time Out says

Dry January doesn’t have to mean that drinking is entirely out of the question. This January, LPM Restaurant & Bar has collaborated with Lyre’s, a leading non-alcoholic spirit brand, to create their Une Petite Pause menu with four non-alcoholic cocktails. From now until January 31, customers can sip on refreshing tipples like Watermelon Gazpacho or Nogroni Sbagliato, or enjoy lighter creations like L’Orgeat and Rose Champagne Colada. Additionally, customers can savour LPM’s signature non-alcoholic cocktail, the Tomatino, along with the Dry January exclusive cocktails throughout the month.