Hong Kong
LTA Christmas Disco: Glitz n’ Glam Party

  • Lee Tung Avenue, Wan Chai
  1. Lee Tung Avenue
  2. LTA
Lee Tung Avenue (LTA) is winding the clocks back this Christmas for a funky retro disco party! From now until January 2, 2023, LTA is turning into a disco dancehall where a gigantic mirror ball – measuring seven metres in diameter with over 2,000 mirrors and topped with mistletoe – will hang high above the Central Piazza, sending a confetti of lights down onto the shopping street.

Be sure not to miss the string of festivities that will also be happening throughout the holiday season, including music and dance performances, charity bazaars, DIY workshops, an exciting dance party on Christmas Day; artificial snowfall on Christmas Eve and New Year's Day (6pm, 7pm, and 8pm), and more. 

Details

Event website:
www.leetungavenue.com.hk/en/index/
Address:
Lee Tung Avenue
200 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai
Wan Chai
Hong Kong

Dates and times

