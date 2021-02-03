Lulu Pig at Fortune Malls

In celebration of CNY, Fortune Malls has invited the adorable Lulu Pig to take over four of their shopping malls around the city, where each mall will feature a different Japanese-themed display. Catch Lulu bathing in a steamy onsen at Fortune Metropolis, disguised as a fortune cat at Ma On Shan Plaza, or join Lulu to watch the fireworks at Fortune City One! Fore more details of each mall and the displays, visit Fortune Malls' Facebook page.