Lump Christmas Ceramics Market 2023

Lump Christmas Ceramics Market 2023
Here’s a Christmas market with a ceramics twist! Wong Chuk Hang pottery studio Lump is back with their annual market that offers a wonderful range of ceramic pieces from over 50 local makers and 15 international artists from South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, Singapore, and the UK; each piece lovingly handcrafted. You can pick up fantastic Christmas gifts for your loved ones or brighten up your home with unique decorative items. It’s also a great opportunity to meet the makers behind the work and catch live demonstrations – from dynamic wheel-throwing demonstrations creating large platters and small teaware to traditional Hong Kong-style porcelain painting and the delicate crafting of porcelain magnolia flowers.

Event website:
www.instagram.com/lumpstudio/?hl=en
Address:
Lump Studio
5B, E Tat Factory Building, 4 Heung Yip Road, Wong Chuk Hang
Hong Kong

