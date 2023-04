Time Out says

Don't miss the Lyrid Meteor Shower, known for its fast and bright meteors, visible in Hong Kong's skies this April. The meteor shower will occur from April 14 to 30, but the Hong Kong Space Museum recommends observing the meteor shower from 10pm on April 22 to 5am on April 23 for the best viewing experience. The peak time is at 9am on April 23, with a zenith hour rate of up to 18.