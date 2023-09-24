Time Out says

Grab the popcorn as M+ Cinema has just unveiled its lineup for the summer! From July to September, immerse yourself in a series of cinematic masterpieces that promise to deliver a diverse and enriching viewing experience while opening up new perspectives on visual culture.

Diving into the history of animation in Asia, the 'Animation Pioneers in Asia' programme features a selection of iconic animation from various regions of Asia, including Hong Kong, Mainland China, Japan, Korea, and Thailand, between the 1960s and 1990s. Meanwhile, the thematic programme 'Disquieted Water of the South' will feature films and video works that explore the cultural, political, and historical heterogeneity of the southeastern part of Asia across three parts.

Other concurring programmes and screenings include 'Rediscoveries', which brings forgotten gems and restored classics back to the big screen; 'Fresh Eyes', a recurring series offering family-friendly content for young minds to learn about film and culture; two films about Vietnam which celebrate the early career of the renowned Hong Kong filmmaker Ann Hui; and special screenings that pay homage to Charlie Chaplin’s sharp and timeless satire on tyranny – so prepare for some laughs. Tickets for major programmes will go on sale starting from Monday, June 12.