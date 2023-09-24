Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

M+ Cinema Summer Edition 2023

  • Things to do, Film events
  • M+, West Kowloon
  • Recommended
  1. M+ cinema summer edition 2023
    Photograph: Courtesy Bliss Pictures LtdMy Life as McDull (2001)
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. M+ cinema summer edition 2023
    Photograph: Courtesy Star AllianceThe Story of Woo Viet (1981)
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. M+ cinema summer edition 2023
    Photograph: Courtesy The Match FactoryAttenberg (2010)
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. M+ cinema summer edition 2023
    Photograph: Courtesy M+ From Gulf to Gulf to Gulf (2013)
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

Grab the popcorn as M+ Cinema has just unveiled its lineup for the summer! From July to September, immerse yourself in a series of cinematic masterpieces that promise to deliver a diverse and enriching viewing experience while opening up new perspectives on visual culture.

Diving into the history of animation in Asia, the 'Animation Pioneers in Asia' programme features a selection of iconic animation from various regions of Asia, including Hong Kong, Mainland China, Japan, Korea, and Thailand, between the 1960s and 1990s. Meanwhile, the thematic programme 'Disquieted Water of the South' will feature films and video works that explore the cultural, political, and historical heterogeneity of the southeastern part of Asia across three parts.

Other concurring programmes and screenings include 'Rediscoveries', which brings forgotten gems and restored classics back to the big screen; 'Fresh Eyes', a recurring series offering family-friendly content for young minds to learn about film and culture; two films about Vietnam which celebrate the early career of the renowned Hong Kong filmmaker Ann Hui; and special screenings that pay homage to Charlie Chaplin’s sharp and timeless satire on tyranny – so prepare for some laughs. Tickets for major programmes will go on sale starting from Monday, June 12.

Details

Event website:
www.mplus.org.hk/en/cinema/
Address:
M+
West Kowloon Cultural District
Hong Kong

Dates and times

M+
M+
M+
M+
M+
M+
M+
M+
M+
M+
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.