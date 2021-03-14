Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Madame Fu Spring Wedding Fair 2021

Madame Fu Spring Wedding Fair 2021

Madame Fu , Central Sunday March 14 2021
Make all your wedding dreams come true with your bride or groom-to-be this March 14 at the Madame Fu Spring Wedding Fair! Offering exclusive wedding packages, the fair will help you plan out your big day down to the finest of details. Over 12 vendors will be on site for you to pick out everything from themed decor to photography to personalised calligraphy on your invitation cards. You can even choose your dream gown that will definitely make you the centre of attention on your big day. If you're still unsure about the dress, don't miss your chance to catch some of the latest bridal trends during the bridal runway at 2pm and get inspired. RSVP to the event here.

 

