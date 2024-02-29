Madame Fu X Wedgwood afternoon tea

Time Out says

Step into Madame Fu to delight in their exclusive afternoon tea in partnership with English heritage tableware brand Wedgwood. This East-meets-West afternoon tea will see a wide variety of treats with Asian flavours being served on Wedgwood’s finely crafted tableware, which will match Madame Fu’s elegant Pink Room. Savour pastries such as Bo Lo Bao choux puffs inspired by pineapple buns or sesame doughnuts filled with purple sweet potato, before nibbling on savouries like spicy mayo crostini topped with fried halloumi, as well as avocado crab meat sandwiches. Madame Fu also has pairing options available, which include a blooming citrus beverage (+$88 for non-alcoholic, +$148 for cocktail), and glasses of GH Mumm Grand Cordon Brut Champagne (+$120).