madame fu les nereides
Photograph: Courtesy Madame Fu
  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Madame Fu, Central

Madame Fù's afternoon tea

Time Out says

Madame Fù has partnered with French jewellery brand Les Néréides to roll out the Time to Dream afternoon tea this summer to promote the jewellery brand’s newest collection. Guests can enjoy savouries like mousse duck liver served on raspberry coulis blinis, grilled brie and ham sandwiches, and granny smith crab salad. As for those with a sweet tooth, Madame Fu’s tea set is set to impress with dainty desserts like osmanthus jelly with pears, almond blueberry financier, black sesame lemon tartlet, as well as raspberry white chocolate cream choux. What’s more, all guests who enjoy the collaborative afternoon tea set will receive Les Néréides’s stunning Time to Dream bracelet (until stocks last).

Details

Event website:
www.madamefu.com.hk/post/madame-f%C3%B9-x-les-n%C3%A9r%C3%A9ides-time-to-dream-afternoon-tea
Address
Madame Fu
3/F, Barrack Block, Tai Kwun
10 Hollywood Road
Central
Hong Kong
Price:
$338 for one, $550 for two

Dates and times

