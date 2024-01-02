Magical Christmas tree house at sky100

Time Out says

From December 5 to January 2, visitors can immerse themselves in the captivating world of the Magical Christmas Tree House. This enchanting attraction showcases the endearing 1.8-metre owl blessing elf MoMo, along with its delightful family member, Noah. To make your visit even more special, witness MoMo donning an ICC-shaped hat and a sky-blue laced dress, enchanting guests with joyous celebrations during weekends.

Moreover, the festivities include heartwarming children's choir performances that will fill the air with harmonious melodies. Don't miss the chance to create unforgettable memories and capture the magic of the season during the photo sessions. It's a festive escape above the city that shouldn't be missed.

Check out their official website for more.