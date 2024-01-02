Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Magical Christmas tree house at sky100

  • Things to do
  • Sky100 Hong Kong Observation Deck, Tsim Sha Tsui
sky100
Photograph: Courtesy sky100
Advertising

Time Out says

From December 5 to January 2, visitors can immerse themselves in the captivating world of the Magical Christmas Tree House. This enchanting attraction showcases the endearing 1.8-metre owl blessing elf MoMo, along with its delightful family member, Noah. To make your visit even more special, witness MoMo donning an ICC-shaped hat and a sky-blue laced dress, enchanting guests with joyous celebrations during weekends.

Moreover, the festivities include heartwarming children's choir performances that will fill the air with harmonious melodies. Don't miss the chance to create unforgettable memories and capture the magic of the season during the photo sessions. It's a festive escape above the city that shouldn't be missed.

Check out their official website for more.

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with sky100

Details

Event website:
sky100.com.hk/en/more/experience/christmas-2023/
Address:
Sky100 Hong Kong Observation Deck
1 Austin Rd West
West Kowloon
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.