Time Out says

Join My Melody and The Big Things Adventure Team on a magical forest adventure at The Big Things Playground! From April 22 to August 31, parents and children can embark on an exciting journey through the enchanted forest, completing star missions and searching for lost star fragments. The event features interactive games, photo spots, and must-visit checkpoints, providing opportunities for children to enhance their observation, concentration, and imagination skills. Through the Colourful Star Hunt Party, My Melody Starlight Workshop, and Star Maker games, children can unleash their creativity and enjoy the fun of adventure and exploration with their families.