Magical Stories of Xmas at MTR Malls

Experience the 'Magical Stories of Xmas' at four MTR Malls around the city! Working in collaboration with the Hong Kong Design Institute (HKDI), the Hong Kong Association of Theatre Technicians and Scenographers, and the EXCEL Programme of The Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts, four enchanting dioramas have been created to bring classic Christmas stories to life through immersive stage art, lighting, and sound. These include Telford Plaza’s The Elves and the Shoemaker Christmas Fantasia, featuring a Scandinavian chalet adorned with Gothic stained glass; Maritime Square’s The Christmas Express, where guests can enjoy an aurora-infused excursion at the Arctic Circle station; Popcorn’s Winter Wonderland Candy House, where visitors are invited to a vibrant candy cottage; and a Joyful Elf Town at The Lohas, where Christmas elves prepare presents in a cosy cottage. Additionally, there will be thematic activities at each mall, such as 'Christmas Fun Twisting', a 'Christmas Carol Marathon', and a 'Santa Claus Grand Parade'. Shoppers can also participate in the Christmas Stampin' Up Rewards campaign to earn eCoupons worth up to $600.