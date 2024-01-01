Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Magical Stories of Xmas at MTR Malls

  • Things to do
  • Various venues, Hong Kong
  1. MTR Malls Christmas 2023 Telford Plaza
    Photograph: Courtesy MTR Telford Plaza
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. MTR Malls Christmas 2023 The Lohas
    Photograph: Courtesy MTR The Lohas
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Experience the 'Magical Stories of Xmas' at four MTR Malls around the city! Working in collaboration with the Hong Kong Design Institute (HKDI), the Hong Kong Association of Theatre Technicians and Scenographers, and the EXCEL Programme of The Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts, four enchanting dioramas have been created to bring classic Christmas stories to life through immersive stage art, lighting, and sound. These include Telford Plaza’s The Elves and the Shoemaker Christmas Fantasia, featuring a Scandinavian chalet adorned with Gothic stained glass; Maritime Square’s The Christmas Express, where guests can enjoy an aurora-infused excursion at the Arctic Circle station; Popcorn’s Winter Wonderland Candy House, where visitors are invited to a vibrant candy cottage; and a Joyful Elf Town at The Lohas, where Christmas elves prepare presents in a cosy cottage. Additionally, there will be thematic activities at each mall, such as 'Christmas Fun Twisting', a 'Christmas Carol Marathon', and a 'Santa Claus Grand Parade'. Shoppers can also participate in the Christmas Stampin' Up Rewards campaign to earn eCoupons worth up to $600.

Details

Address:
Various venues
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.