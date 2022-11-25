Hong Kong
Magnetic Disorder: Film Retrospective of Lina Wertmüller

  • Things to do, Film events
  • Hong Kong Arts Centre, Wan Chai
  1. Behind the White Glasses
    Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Arts CentreBehind the White Glasses (2015)
  2. All Screwed Up
    Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Arts CentreAll Screwed Up (1974)
  3. Swept Away
    Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Arts CentreSwept Away (1974)
Admire exclusive films by the first Oscar-nominated female filmmaker

Hong Kong Arts Centre partners with the Consulate General of Italy and the Italian Institute Hong Kong to co-present a series of film screenings from late Italian director Lina Wertmüller throughout November. As the first female filmmaker to be nominated for Best Director at the Oscars in 1977, Wertmüller’s films were once considered too controversial, politically incorrect, and outspoken during their time, due to social issues like classism, as well as gender and political ideologies. Nonetheless, she became one of the most influential film directors and paved the way for female directors today. 

To commemorate her recent passing in 2021, Hong Kong Arts Centre will be screening several of Wertmüller’s most iconic films at the Louis Koo Cinema, such as The Basilisks, The Belle Starr Story, The Seduction of Mimi, Love and Anarchy, Swept Away, and Seven Beauties. Additionally, guests will be able to catch Behind the White Glasses, a documentary about Wertmüller’s artistic achievements, as well as talks given by film critics following the screenings. 

Individual tickets and all access passes for all 11 films are available for purchase on Popticket, find the full schedule of Wertmüller’s film screenings here.

Details

Event website:
www.hkac.org.hk/calendar_detail/?u=E3RAqhrgK6c
Address:
Hong Kong Arts Centre
2 Harbour Road, Wan Chai
Hong Kong
Transport:
Wan Chai MTR Station, exit C

Dates and times

