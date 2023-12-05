Time Out says

Located on the northwestern corner of Hong Kong, the Mai Po and Inner Deep Bay wetlands are one of the most important areas for biodiversity in Hong Kong. The area houses a diverse array of birds – including important species such as the Black-faced Spoonbill, Black-headed Gull, and Little Ringed Plover – along with other wildlife in five distinct habitats: gei wai, freshwater ponds, inter-tidal mudflats, mangroves, and reedbeds.

If you want to explore the Mai Po Nature Reserve, you can sign up for guided tours and experiences organised by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). One option is the 'Mai Po Day & Night' programme, a one-night accommodation experience that includes catching the sunset in the Mai Po Nature Reserve, staying overnight at the newly revamped Peter Scott Visitor Centre, and observing various types of wildlife in Mai Po from the new bird-watching tower hide, as well as a one-kilometre long barrier-free wooden footpath.

As a protected area, Mai Po the perfect getaway for those looking to fully immerse themselves in nature.