Maison Rouge: Playboy Mansion

Time Out says

This New Year’s Eve, Grand Hyatt Steakhouse transforms once again into Maison Rouge, where partygoers can dance the night away in a glamorous venue drenched in red. This year, the party’s theme will revolve around the Playboy Mansion, and guests are encouraged to dress to the nines to ring in the new year. If you want the full party experience, start your night by enjoying Maison Rouge’s sumptuous four-course menu from 7.30pm leading up to midnight. But if you’ve loaded up on food already, you can just enjoy free-flow Champagne from 10.30pm to midnight, and dance to your heart’s content.

