Maison Rouge: Playboy Mansion

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Grand Hyatt Steakhouse, Wan Chai
maison rouge new year's eve 2023
Photograph: Courtesy Grand Hyatt Hong Kong
Time Out says

This New Year’s Eve, Grand Hyatt Steakhouse transforms once again into Maison Rouge, where partygoers can dance the night away in a glamorous venue drenched in red. This year, the party’s theme will revolve around the Playboy Mansion, and guests are encouraged to dress to the nines to ring in the new year. If you want the full party experience, start your night by enjoying Maison Rouge’s sumptuous four-course menu from 7.30pm leading up to midnight. But if you’ve loaded up on food already, you can just enjoy free-flow Champagne from 10.30pm to midnight, and dance to your heart’s content.

Details

Event website:
maisonrouge.rsvpify.com/?securityToken=SslgVGuROhXadVnPgZY0yowe9yavyHeS
Address:
Grand Hyatt Steakhouse
Lobby Level, Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, 1 Harbour Road
Hong Kong

Dates and times

