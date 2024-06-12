Make the most of the Twilight Race Meetings with these unmissable experiences

It’s that time of the year when you can witness horse racing against the backdrop of a breathtaking sunset. This summer, the Hong Kong Jockey Club is bringing back the Twilight Race Meetings at the Sha Tin Racecourse on June 15 and 23, as well as July 1, 6, and 14. In order to avoid the heat and ensure the well-being and safety of participants and racehorses, races will start at 4pm. This schedule allows attendees to witness the races unfold as the sky is painted with beautiful golden hues.

In addition to the thrilling evening races, the event also offers an array of exciting experiences that should not be missed. Expect irresistible dining options, a spectacular viewing experience, and fun interactive activities on the race meetings. Good news for those visiting from abroad – tourists with a valid foreign passport can enjoy complimentary entry to the public seating area. Complimentary post-race shuttle bus arrangements are also available from the Sha Tin Racecourse to Sha Tin Pai Tau Street, Mei Foo MTR station, and Kwun Tong MTR station.

Read on to find out the must-try experiences at the Twilight Race Meetings.