HKJC
Photograph: Courtesy HKJC

Make the most of the Twilight Race Meetings with these unmissable experiences

Explore a range of fun activities and experiences, as well as live music performances at the long-awaited evening races.

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Hong Kong Jockey Club
It’s that time of the year when you can witness horse racing against the backdrop of a breathtaking sunset. This summer, the Hong Kong Jockey Club is bringing back the Twilight Race Meetings at the Sha Tin Racecourse on June 15 and 23, as well as July 1, 6, and 14. In order to avoid the heat and ensure the well-being and safety of participants and racehorses, races will start at 4pm. This schedule allows attendees to witness the races unfold as the sky is painted with beautiful golden hues. 

In addition to the thrilling evening races, the event also offers an array of exciting experiences that should not be missed. Expect irresistible dining options, a spectacular viewing experience, and fun interactive activities on the race meetings. Good news for those visiting from abroad – tourists with a valid foreign passport can enjoy complimentary entry to the public seating area. Complimentary post-race shuttle bus arrangements are also available from the Sha Tin Racecourse to Sha Tin Pai Tau Street, Mei Foo MTR station, and Kwun Tong MTR station.

Read on to find out the must-try experiences at the Twilight Race Meetings.

Enjoy live music performances
Photograph: Courtesy HKJC

Enjoy live music performances

Aside from the exhilarating races, the event also features energetic live performances by talented local acts at the outdoor Forecourt. On June 15, catch the electrifying shows by the four-member band Rover and dance duo KC x Tsoul. Then, on July 6, get ready to rock with the four-member female band, Whizz. Subject to the weather condition, the performances may be relocated to the indoor venue, underneath Mezza One in the Public Betting Hall.

Watch the race against magnificent rooftop vistas
Photograph: Courtesy HKJC

Watch the race against magnificent rooftop vistas

Don’t confine yourself to the public seating area; book a spot at Roof Deck@2M for an exceptional viewing experience. This open-air venue boasts panoramic views of the tracks and stunning sunsets. With an entrance fee of $10 per person, guests can unwind at the expansive outdoor area while watching the races. Choose from an assortment of snacks, drinks, and beer, offered onsite or upgrade with designated offer codes to the other package and enjoy selected free beer. 

Enjoy not only free admission to the deck, but also a $40 discount for F&B offerings at the racecourse if you secure your spot online today using the below promo codes, available on a first-come-first-served basis. 

Promo codes*:
June 15: Z0TEW95C
June 23: Z0T5WKEL
July 1: Z0TXVDAH
Jul 6: Z0TNZL97
Jul 14 (Booking opens on June 17): Z0REQ0DA

*Only 50 quotas are available for each race meeting. Customers who successfully booked a reservation will receive a confirmation with a QR code link via SMS. Once at the venue, customers can show the QR code to enjoy free admission at Sha Tin Racecourse and Roof Deck@2M.

Irresistible dining options
Photograph: Courtesy HKJC

Irresistible dining options

Get ready for a combination of adrenaline-pumping race and irresistible culinary delights. Take your pick from a variety of rice dishes at the trackside takeaway counters and don’t miss out on the buy-one-get-one-free offer, available exclusively during the race meetings.

Unleash your inner jockey
Photograph: Courtesy HKJC

Unleash your inner jockey

Discover what it takes to become a jockey at Backstage, which features five thrilling esports facilities. Here, you can experience basic jockey training through virtual reality. Bring your friends along and try these fun rides to enhance your horsemanship skills, including balance, reaction, strength, speed, and stamina. 

Make sure to visit the Digital Zone next door, where you can immerse in a range of interactive digital racing thrills. Join the Racing 101 orientation course to learn about fundamental racing knowledge and gain insights from the racing specialists on-site.

Moreover, go on a treasure hunt and get a chance to win a cute Ponyland plush toy* through completing simple steps of finding five QR codes within the venue and scanning them.

*Photos are for reference only. Available while stocks last. Terms and conditions apply.

Visit Hong Kong Jockey Club’s official website for more info.

Racecourse entrants and those who bet must be aged 18 or above. Don’t gamble your life away.

