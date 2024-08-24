Malaysian Durian Festival at Hotel Icon

Durian fanatics, listen up. Hotel Icon is returning with the sixth iteration of its annual Malaysian durian festival, where guests can feast on endless portions of durian-infused dishes during brunch and dinner buffet sessions at Silverbox Ballroom from July 20 to August 24. Aside from preparing a selection of durian dishes, the hotel’s executive chef, Danny Ho –aka the Durian Prince, will be cracking durians on-site to provide diners with the King of Fruits at the freshest quality. Each guest will get to enjoy a platter with five varieties of Malaysian durians, including creamy top-grade D197 Musang King, velvety D200 Black Thorn, luscious D24 Sultan, as well as rare varieties like the D88 and XO Durian.

In addition to receiving the fruit platters, each diner will also get individual portions of mini Musang King durian with abalone duck soup, and D197 durian cheese baked Caribbean lobster. Delight in savoury durian delicacies such as Sabah garoupa with durian toast, or deep-fried seafood with D24 durian in tofu skins; and leave room for Hotel Icon’s Musang King and D24 durian-infused desserts like ice cream cendol, Portuguese egg tart with mochi, pandan roulade cake, and plenty more.



Chef Ho will also be hosting interactive games during each dining session to introduce the Malaysian durian varieties. Guests who participate will have the chance to win exclusive prizes such as airline tickets, accommodation and dining vouchers at Hotel Icon, fresh whole durians, and other luxurious gifts.

Book your tables for the Malaysian durian festival on Hotel Icon’s website, find more details about the festival here.