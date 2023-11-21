Hong Kong
Maltesers' giveaway

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Hong Kong, Central
maltesers gold
Photograph: Courtesy Mykola Sosiukin/Maltesers
Try out these brand-new caramel and white chocolate-covered treats

This winter, British chocolate brand Maltesers is releasing an all-new version of their beloved chocolate-covered malt balls. Unlike their original milk chocolate coating, Maltesers’ newest release features a rich caramel and white chocolate coating instead. Customers can now purchase the caramel gold Maltesers from convenience stores such as 7-Eleven and Circle K, supermarket retailers like ParkNShop and Wellcome, personal care stores such as Mannings and Watsons, as well as online retailers such as HKTVmall and pandamart. 

To kick off the release of this new product, Maltesers will be giving away up to 15,000 sample-sized packets of caramel gold crispy malt balls as well as coupons, from November 11 to 21 in various locations around Hong Kong. All you have to do is to like and follow Maltesers’ official Facebook page and Instagram account to get your chocolate fix!

Visit these locations to get your hands on free Maltesers:

November 17, 12pm-6pm: Opposite Langham Place, near Exit E1 of Mong Kok MTR Station, Mong Kok
November 18, 12pm-6pm: Along Great George Street, Causeway Bay
November 19, 12pm-6pm: Near Exit B of Sha Tin MTR Station
November 20, 12pm-6pm: Star Ferry pier, Tsim Sha Tsui
November 21, 12pm-6pm: Along Paterson Street, Causeway Bay

Hong Kong
Hong Kong

