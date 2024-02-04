Time Out says

Celebrate the Year of the Dragon with Mannings' Cat and Fortune Dragon as they spread luck and good wishes throughout the city on the Mannings Fortune Dragon Bus! This open-top double-decker bus, inspired by the dragon and traditional red packets, will tour various districts – including Quarry Bay, Central, Kennedy Town, Mong Kok, Tsim Sha Tsui, Tseung Kwan O, Tsuen Wan, and Tuen Mun – on January 26 and 27, as well as February 3 and 4, just before the CNY holidays.

During the parade, the Fortune Dragon Bus will give away over 10,000 'Mannings Health and Beauty Lucky Bags' (worth over $688 each) filled with an amazing selection of skincare, health care, and personal care products. Each bag also contains a booklet of coupons, allowing you to start the new year with good vibes and energy. Simply follow Mannings' Instagram or Facebook page to get your hands on one!

Additionally, customers can redeem a set of Mannings Dragon Limited Edition Red Packets (while stocks last) upon spending $300 or more at offline or online Mannings stores, or download the new Mannings Cat Fortune Dragon Animated Stickers to send CNY greetings to their loved ones.