MarketingPulse x eTailingPulse: Global Branding & Marketing Virtual Conference

Time Out says

If you’ve ever tried to build a brand and advertise it to the right people, you’ll agree that it isn’t a walk in the park, especially with the constantly changing landscape. Since 2018, MarketingPulse and eTailingPulse (previously Asian eTailing Summit) have been gathering industry leaders in Asia to offer marketers and entrepreneurs the opportunity to learn, network, and more.

This year, as the world recovers from the pandemic, MarketingPulse and eTailingPulse will be holding a two-in-one virtual event from March 16 to 17. Attendees will hear from vanguards from the largest global conglomerates and companies across multiple industries, including Budweiser, Coca-Cola, Glico, McDonald’s Meta, Slowood, The Sandbox, and Unilever. Get the insider scoop on the latest market intelligence and learn about industry best practices and hot topics like Metaverse, NFT marketing, digital transformation, omnichannel commerce and e-tailing.

The virtual pass allows you to meet with potential partners online and give you access to a two-day live stream conference, one month of video-on-demand, online networking and meetings with global attendees, virtual exhibitions.

As an exclusive offer for Time Out Hong Kong readers, enjoy 55 percent off with discount code MPR05L5P.