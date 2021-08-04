Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Marvel pop-up store at The Forest

Marvel pop-up store at The Forest

Things to do The Forest , Mong Kok Until Wednesday August 25 2021
Marvel pop-up at The Forest
1/5
Photograph: Courtesy Caravan
Marvel pop-up at The Forest
2/5
Photograph: Courtesy Caravan
Marvel pop-up at The Forest
3/5
Photograph: Courtesy Caravan
Marvel pop-up at The Forest
4/5
Photograph: Courtesy Caravan
Marvel pop-up at The Forest
5/5
Photograph: Courtesy Caravan

With phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (2021 - 2023) in full swing, a special Marvel pop-up store has landed at The Forest in Mong Kok. From now to August 25, Marvel fans can visit the store and take their pick from a selection of limited-edition merch, including tech gadgets, Cosbaby figurines, clothing and accessories, amongst other knick-knacks. There'll also be a 1:1 lifesize Iron Man and Loki installation outside the store for Marvel fans to snap a pic with the two characters!

Details
Event website: https://www.theforest.hk/
Venue name: The Forest
Address: 17 Nelson St, Mong Kok
Hong Kong

