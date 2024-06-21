Time Out says

From March to June, The Landmark Mandarin Oriental is set to return with its Masters of Mixology guest shift series. For two evenings during those months, Daniel Valencia, MO Bar’s hotel director of mixology, will be joined by fellow bartenders from various Mandarin Oriental bars around Asia to offer a lineup of 12 exclusive cocktails and food pairings for guests to enjoy. The mixology series kicks off on March 21 and 22 with Kengo Oda, head bartender of Mandarin Bar in Mandarin Oriental Tokyo, and Stefano Bussi, head mixologist of Vida Rica in Mandarin Oriental Macau, joining Valencia behind the bar. During the guest shifts, each bartender will pay homage to their hometowns, such as Bussi shaking up cocktails with Italian flair, and Oda showcasing his passion for whisky with a Japanese twist.



On April 25 to 26, Valencia will invite Charlie Kim, bar manager of MO Bar at Mandarin Oriental Singapore, and Jason Huang, head bartender of Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing Beijing, for a guest shift. Visitors will be able to try Kim’s signature cognac-based and gin-based concoctions, as well as Huang’s delicate cocktails with Chinese influences. Finally, Valendia will partner with Tiger Chang, director of beverages from Mandarin Oriental Shenzhen, and Roddick Ye, manager of The Loft in Mandarin Oriental Guangzhou on June 20 to 21 to wrap up the guest shift series. All three bartenders will create mesmerising beverages inspired by Chinese cultures and flavours that are sure to impress guests. Reserve your spots for these exciting bar shifts by calling 2132 0077 or by emailing lmhkg-restaurants@mohg.com.