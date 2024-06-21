Hong Kong
Masters of Mixology at MO Bar

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • MO Bar, Central
  1. the landmark mandarin oriental Daniel Valencia
    Photograph: Courtesy The Landmark Mandarin Oriental
  2. Kengo Oda and Stefano Bussi
    Photograph: Courtesy The Landmark Mandarin Oriental
  3. Jason Huang and Charlie Kim
    Photograph: Courtesy The Landmark Mandarin Oriental
  4. Tiger Chang and Roddick Ye
    Photograph: Courtesy The Landmark Mandarin Oriental
Catch talented Asian bartenders from sister Mandarin Oriental venues

From March to June, The Landmark Mandarin Oriental is set to return with its Masters of Mixology guest shift series. For two evenings during those months, Daniel Valencia, MO Bar’s hotel director of mixology, will be joined by fellow bartenders from various Mandarin Oriental bars around Asia to offer a lineup of 12 exclusive cocktails and food pairings for guests to enjoy.  The mixology series kicks off on March 21 and 22 with Kengo Oda, head bartender of Mandarin Bar in Mandarin Oriental Tokyo, and Stefano Bussi, head mixologist of Vida Rica in Mandarin Oriental Macau, joining Valencia behind the bar. During the guest shifts, each bartender will pay homage to their hometowns, such as Bussi shaking up cocktails with Italian flair, and Oda showcasing his passion for whisky with a Japanese twist. 

On April 25 to 26, Valencia will invite Charlie Kim, bar manager of MO Bar at Mandarin Oriental Singapore, and Jason Huang, head bartender of Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing Beijing, for a guest shift. Visitors will be able to try Kim’s signature cognac-based and gin-based concoctions, as well as Huang’s delicate cocktails with Chinese influences. Finally, Valendia will partner with Tiger Chang, director of beverages from Mandarin Oriental Shenzhen, and Roddick Ye, manager of The Loft in Mandarin Oriental Guangzhou on June 20 to 21 to wrap up the guest shift series. All three bartenders will create mesmerising beverages inspired by Chinese cultures and flavours that are sure to impress guests. Reserve your spots for these exciting bar shifts by calling 2132 0077 or by emailing lmhkg-restaurants@mohg.com.

Details

Address:
MO Bar
Landmark Mandarin Oriental
15 Queen’s Road Central, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website

Dates and times

18:00Masters of Mixology with Kengo Oda and Stefano BussiMO Bar
18:00Masters of Mixology with Kengo Oda and Stefano BussiMO Bar
18:00Masters of Mixology with Jason Huang and Charlie KimMO Bar
18:00Masters of Mixology with Jason Huang and Charlie KimMO Bar
18:00Masters of Mixology with Tiger Chang and Roddick YeMO Bar
18:00Masters of Mixology with Tiger Chang and Roddick YeMO Bar
