Hong Kong
McDonald's D24 durian McFlurry

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  1. 麥當勞 d24 麥旋風
    Photograph: Cara Hung
  2. 麥當勞 d24 榴槤麥旋風加追加榴蓮蓉
    Photograph: Cara Hung
Time Out says

Long live the king (of fruits)!

Calling all durian lovers, McDonald’s is bringing back their summer-exclusive durian McFlurry! From 11am onwards on August 21, all McDonald’s locations in Hong Kong and Macau will be selling the famously pungent pud. Malaysian D24 durian puree will be combined with McDonalds’ soft-serve vanilla ice cream – which creates an indulgent treat that’s sure to appeal to all durian fanatics.

Each durian-flavoured McFlurry costs $28, but if you want to go above and beyond, the fast food chain does allow customers to add on more durian puree for an additional $15 (limited to one time with each McFlurry purchase). Be sure to get your hands on this stinkin’ sweet treat before it sells out! 

