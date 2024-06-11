Hong Kong
Timeout

McDonald’s D24 durian sundae

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
McDonald's D24
Photograph: Cara Hung
Time Out says

This stinkin’ sweet treat is back for the summer

This one’s for all the durian lovers out there – McDonald’s is back with their icy durian sweet treat! This year, they’ve turned up the smell factor by launching a durian-topped sundae, which comes with two generous scoops of Malaysian D24 durian puree served on top of McDonalds’ soft-serve vanilla ice cream. Utterly irresistible for those with a penchant with anything durian related. 

Each durian-topped sundae costs $26, and customers can add on an extra scoop of durian puree for an additional $17. The sundae will only be sold at specific McDonald’s branches for a limited time until stocks last, so check their Facebook page to find your nearest McDonald’s location.

