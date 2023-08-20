Time Out says

Hold onto your buns as McDonald's make nugget history in Hong Kong with a series of online and offline activities to celebrate the 40th anniversary of its beloved McNuggets.

The McNuggets characters, aka Team McNuggets, will be taking over the Arts Pavilion in West Kowloon Cultural District for a Coach McNugget Art World exhibition. Running from July 29 to August 20, the exhibition features 20 new works from five contemporary artists – including Korean-American artist Vandythepink who designed Team McNuggets; famous British artist Jon Burgerman known for his childlike art style, American street artist UFO907, Korean lighting sculpture artist Gyuhan Lee, and Dutch digital artist FrankNitty3000.

Aside from the artwork, visitors can also take photos with a giant McNuggets box, design new shapes for McNuggets, get tatted up with temporary McNugget tattoos, and check out limited-edition merch, such as figurines, T-shirts, caps, and tote bags, all designed by Vandythepink. Proceeds from the sale of these items will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House Charities Hong Kong.

In addition, McDonald's has teamed up with The Sandbox to create a virtual world called McNuggets Land on the Metaverse platform, where you can complete various tasks and play McNugget-themed mini-games for a chance to win the ultimate prize – free McNuggets for 365 days! The game is free to play at tsbga.me/McNuggetsLandPR.