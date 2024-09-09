Subscribe
mcdonald's soft serve
Photograph: @mcdonaldshk
McDonald's ice cream giveaway

There’s nothing like cooling down on a hot day with an ice cream cone. Luckily, McDonald’s just happens to be giving away 10,000 classic twist cones to Hongkongers from now until September 15 on a first-come, first-served basis. If you want to join the giveaway, participants must have public Instagram accounts and follow the fast food chain’s account. Then, you’ll need to use McDonald’s time-limited story template and post an IG story of a twist cone, along with the hashtag “#麥友藝術家” and tag their official account (@mcdonaldshk) in the picture. 

The first 10,000 eligible participants will get a DM from McDonald’s and receive a QR code to redeem a free twist cone that can be claimed from September 9 to October 6 at all McDonald’s locations across Hong Kong (except for Admiralty Centre, Ocean Park, ATL LogisTcs Centre, Sha Tin Racecourse, Happy Valley Racecourse, Peak Galleria, and all branches within Hong Kong International Airport). Enjoy your sweet treat!

