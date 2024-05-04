Time Out says

The 15th edition of the McDonald's Kidathon will take place at the Happy Valley Racecourse on May 4! Raising funds for the Ronald McDonald House Charities Hong Kong, the family-friendly race is divided into three categories, with a minimum donation of $100 from each participant. Those who have successfully registered will receive a runner's pack, which includes an event t-shirt and a race bib to wear on the day. Upon completing the race, all participants will be awarded an electronic certificate. This year, the 'Top Fundraiser Award' will also be presented, where the family with the highest total donation will receive an award trophy up on the main stage! On the event day, participants can also engage in a range of exciting activities suitable for the whole family, including mini warm-up games, face painting booths, and large-scale photo spots. Registration is now open on a first-come, first-served basis at event.mcdonalds.com.hk/kidathon2024 – so get to it!