Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

McDonald's Kidathon 2024

  • Things to do
  • Happy Valley Racecourse, Happy Valley
McDonald's Kidathon 2024
Photograph: Courtesy McDonald's McDonald's Kidathon 2023
Advertising

Time Out says

The 15th edition of the McDonald's Kidathon will take place at the Happy Valley Racecourse on May 4! Raising funds for the Ronald McDonald House Charities Hong Kong, the family-friendly race is divided into three categories, with a minimum donation of $100 from each participant.  Those who have successfully registered will receive a runner's pack, which includes an event t-shirt and a race bib to wear on the day. Upon completing the race, all participants will be awarded an electronic certificate. This year, the 'Top Fundraiser Award' will also be presented, where the family with the highest total donation will receive an award trophy up on the main stage! On the event day, participants can also engage in a range of exciting activities suitable for the whole family, including mini warm-up games, face painting booths, and large-scale photo spots. Registration is now open on a first-come, first-served basis at event.mcdonalds.com.hk/kidathon2024 – so get to it! 

Details

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.