Shake and dip your way to the Arts Pavilion at West Kowloon Cultural District to find McDonald's and Verdy's 'Shake & Dip Playground' exhibition! Bringing visitors into Verdy's unique art world, the exhibition features Verdy's adorable character, Vick, who guides visitors into a that combines food, culture, and art in the most visually striking and interactive way. Take snaps with the five-metre-tall giant Vick at the entrance, and venture through the 'M' logo mirror room on the ground floor. Then, make your way up to the first floor and have fun with all the interactive art installations. From jumping on notes to make the famous McDonald's jingle to a Shake Shake Fries game to find your new favourite flavour – not to mention all the limited edition merch – we promise you'll be lovin' it.

Tickets to the exhibition ($20 each) are now available for purchase at event.mcdonalds.com.hk or through McDonald's mobile app. Remember to register for a timeslot first!

Aside from the exhibition, McDonald's is also bringing back its 18-piece McNuggets set, which will come with four limited-time Shake & Dip sauces – including cajun, honey mustard, smoky nacho cheese, and lemon aioli – and two new Shake Shake Fries flavours: cheese and lobster bisque, all of which features Verdy's designs. Verdy fans can also pre-order the exclusive 'Vick Collector's Set' ($480), designed by Verdy himself, through McDonald's mobile app.