MCP presents Garden of Blossom Delights

  • Things to do
  • MCP Central, Sai Kung
  • Recommended
MCP presents Garden of Blossom Delights CNY 2024
Photograph: Courtesy MCP
Join MCP Central and MCP Discovery for a Chinese New Year celebration with a twist of pink! From now to Feb 25, immerse yourself in the enchanting 'Garden of Blossom Delights' and experience the atmosphere of a Japanese New Year celebration with three stunning photo ops. Visitors can also test their luck and fortune in the interactive fortune-telling game, while H‧Coins members can enjoy additional perks, including limited-edition gold-stamped red packets. Over at MCP Discovery, there will also be a CNY market held from now to Feb 9 featuring handmade goodies and gifts. Don't miss the lion dance performance on February 17 for an auspicious start to the Year of the Dragon.

Details

Address:
MCP Central
8 Yan King Rd, Tseung Kwan O
Hong Kong

Dates and times

