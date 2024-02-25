MCP presents Garden of Blossom Delights

Time Out says

Join MCP Central and MCP Discovery for a Chinese New Year celebration with a twist of pink! From now to Feb 25, immerse yourself in the enchanting 'Garden of Blossom Delights' and experience the atmosphere of a Japanese New Year celebration with three stunning photo ops. Visitors can also test their luck and fortune in the interactive fortune-telling game, while H‧Coins members can enjoy additional perks, including limited-edition gold-stamped red packets. Over at MCP Discovery, there will also be a CNY market held from now to Feb 9 featuring handmade goodies and gifts. Don't miss the lion dance performance on February 17 for an auspicious start to the Year of the Dragon.