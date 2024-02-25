Join MCP Central and MCP Discovery for a Chinese New Year celebration with a twist of pink! From now to Feb 25, immerse yourself in the enchanting 'Garden of Blossom Delights' and experience the atmosphere of a Japanese New Year celebration with three stunning photo ops. Visitors can also test their luck and fortune in the interactive fortune-telling game, while H‧Coins members can enjoy additional perks, including limited-edition gold-stamped red packets. Over at MCP Discovery, there will also be a CNY market held from now to Feb 9 featuring handmade goodies and gifts. Don't miss the lion dance performance on February 17 for an auspicious start to the Year of the Dragon.
MCP presents Garden of Blossom Delights
Time Out says
Details
Dates and times
Discover Time Out original video