Time Out says

Meeple Tree BoardGame and Party is a spacious venue in Kwun Tong that boasts a large collection of games that are suitable for all ages. Here, you can choose to pay for a half session entry period of two hours, followed by a full session that’s four and a half hours long, or opt for a whole day package which lasts nine and a half hours. Aside from board games, Meeple Tree also offers entertainment like mahjong, karaoke, and regularly organised werewolf or mafia games. Regardless if you’re a novice or veteran at werewolf, Meeple Tree has dedicated Whatsapp groups for varying difficulties, so you can join any upcoming games and play in a comfortable environment. If you’d like to hold an event here, Meeple Tree allows customers to rent out their venue at various prices. Rental packages begin from a small room that holds to 15 people, their main room which holds up to 40 people, or their entire venue which holds up to 55 people at maximum capacity.