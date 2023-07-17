Hong Kong
Timeout

Meeple Tree Boardgame and Party

  • Things to do
  • Kwun Tong
  1. Meeple Tree Boardgame & Party
    Photograph: Facebook/Meeple Tree Boardgame & Party
  2. Meeple Tree Boardgame & Party
    Photograph: Facebook/Meeple Tree Boardgame & Party
  3. meeple tree boardgame and party
    Photograph: Facebook/Meeple Tree Boardgame & Party
Time Out says

Meeple Tree BoardGame and Party is a spacious venue in Kwun Tong that boasts a large collection of games that are suitable for all ages. Here, you can choose to pay for a half session entry period of two hours, followed by a full session that’s four and a half hours long, or opt for a whole day package which lasts nine and a half hours.  Aside from board games, Meeple Tree also offers entertainment like mahjong, karaoke, and regularly organised werewolf or mafia games. Regardless if you’re a novice or veteran at werewolf, Meeple Tree has dedicated Whatsapp groups for varying difficulties, so you can join any upcoming games and play in a comfortable environment.  If you’d like to hold an event here, Meeple Tree allows customers to rent out their venue at various prices. Rental packages begin from a small room that holds to 15 people, their main room which holds up to 40 people, or their entire venue which holds up to 55 people at maximum capacity.

Details

Address:
Unit 605, World Interests Building, 8 Tsun Yip Lane, Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Kwun Tong
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
9669 4554
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 7.30pm-12am, Sat-Sun and PH 2.30pm-7.30pm, 7.30pm-12am
