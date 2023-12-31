Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Melody: New Year’s Eve Prohibition Party

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Melody: House of Food & Music, Sai Ying Pun
melody new years eve 2023
Photograph: Courtesy Melody
Advertising

Time Out says

Revel in Melody’s Prohibition-themed countdown party for an evening full of vibrant celebrations. During the evening, each room in Melody’s venue will be buzzing with energy, as guests can wander around and enjoy a wide array of free-flow canapes and bites, or head to the bar to sip on clandestine drinks. Additionally, Melody will provide live entertainment from some of Hong Kong’s best vinyl DJs like Little John, Roy Malig, as well as Melody’s own music director Johnny Hiller.

Details

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.