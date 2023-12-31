Melody: New Year’s Eve Prohibition Party

Time Out says

Revel in Melody’s Prohibition-themed countdown party for an evening full of vibrant celebrations. During the evening, each room in Melody’s venue will be buzzing with energy, as guests can wander around and enjoy a wide array of free-flow canapes and bites, or head to the bar to sip on clandestine drinks. Additionally, Melody will provide live entertainment from some of Hong Kong’s best vinyl DJs like Little John, Roy Malig, as well as Melody’s own music director Johnny Hiller.