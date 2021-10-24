Meow Plaza
A colony of feline queens have officially taken over Metroplaza! Welcoming every cat lover in town from now until October 31, Meow Plaza features six adorable photo spots – including a five-metre-tall giant cat installation – a healing cat island with 25 lazy kitties lounging around, and a whimsical neon-lit light show that lights up every night from 6pm to 10pm. Need we explain more? It's the purrr-fect place to be!
Details
|Venue name:
|Metroplaza
|Venue website:
|www.metroplaza.com.hk#/en
|Venue phone:
|2429 6500
|Address:
|
223 Hing Fong Rd, Kwai Chung
Hong Kong