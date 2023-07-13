Hong Kong
Merli & Kiztopia Friends Bounce Around Singapore

  • Things to do
  • East Point City, Sai Kung
East Point City Kiztopia
Photograph: Courtesy East Point City
Harbour City is teaming up with Kiztopia, the Singapore Tourism Board, and Singapore Airlines Holidays to present a 5,000sq ft inflatable trampoline castle that showcases famous tourist attractions in Singapore. Led by the Singapore mascot Merli and Kiztopia Friends, your little kiddies can bounce to their heart's content while challenging their physical strength, balance, and courage with six different inflatable zones that feature slides, bridges, ball pits, and more. Kids can also enjoy playing in a giant bubble pool, and then stroll through several famous attractions in Singapore, including a 4-meter-tall inflatable Merli. Each session is 50 minutes with different ticket packages available for weekdays and the weekend.

Details

Event website:
www.eastpointcity.com.hk/shk_promotion/east-point-city-x-jumptopia-x-stb
Address:
East Point City
8 Chung Wa Rd, Hang Hau
Hong Kong
Price:
$108-$238

Dates and times

