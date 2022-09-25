Hong Kong
Mermaid Water Carnival

  • Things to do
  • Water World Ocean Park, Wong Chuk Hang
Cool off this summer and splash around with mermaids at Water World Ocean Park

Held on weekends only from Sept 3 to 25, the Mermaid Water Carnival invites adventurers to dive in with the mythical creatures and catch a glimpse of the marine world in the interactive mermaid water show Mer Mer Mia. Folks will also have the opportunity to become a mermaid themselves at Mermaid 101. Led by celebrity mermaid instructor Sherin Tang, participants will be able to put on mermaid tails and have their face painted by on-site makeup artists to learn how to pose and swim, all the while finding out more about the importance of marine conservation. The event is free for on-day enrolment on a first-come-first-served basis, available for 15 people per session. Click for more details on the programme schedule.

Address:
Water World Ocean Park
Water World Ocean Park Hong Kong
33 Ocean Drive, Aberdeen
Hong Kong

