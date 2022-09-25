Held on weekends only from Sept 3 to 25, the Mermaid Water Carnival invites adventurers to dive in with the mythical creatures and catch a glimpse of the marine world in the interactive mermaid water show Mer Mer Mia. Folks will also have the opportunity to become a mermaid themselves at Mermaid 101. Led by celebrity mermaid instructor Sherin Tang, participants will be able to put on mermaid tails and have their face painted by on-site makeup artists to learn how to pose and swim, all the while finding out more about the importance of marine conservation. The event is free for on-day enrolment on a first-come-first-served basis, available for 15 people per session. Click for more details on the programme schedule.
Mermaid Water Carnival
Time Out says
Cool off this summer and splash around with mermaids at Water World Ocean Park