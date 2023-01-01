Merry Christmas, Captain Veggie! at TKO Plaza

Time Out says

To celebrate the holiday season, TKO Plaza has partnered up with St. James’ Settlement, The D. H. Chen Foundation, Sowgood!, and local design firm Napp Studio & Architects to spread the messages of sustainability, ecology, and conservation. From now to January 1, visit the six-metre-tall bamboo Christmas Tree made from upcycled bamboo; learn about the 24 solar terms of the Chinese calendar at the Captain Veggie Positive Character Board Game; join in on a green festive workshop to make candles and bamboo ornaments; browse the Christmas Market for Christmas treats, handmade crafts, lifestyle items, and everything in between!