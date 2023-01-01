Hong Kong
Timeout

Merry Christmas, Captain Veggie! at TKO Plaza

  • Things to do
  • TKO Plaza, Tseung Kwan O
TKO Plaza Christmas 2022
Photograph: Courtesy TKO Plaza
Time Out says

To celebrate the holiday season, TKO Plaza has partnered up with St. James’ Settlement, The D. H. Chen Foundation, Sowgood!, and local design firm Napp Studio & Architects to spread the messages of sustainability, ecology, and conservation. From now to January 1, visit the six-metre-tall bamboo Christmas Tree made from upcycled bamboo; learn about the 24 solar terms of the Chinese calendar at the Captain Veggie Positive Character Board Game; join in on a green festive workshop to make candles and bamboo ornaments; browse the Christmas Market for Christmas treats, handmade crafts, lifestyle items, and everything in between!

Details

Address:
TKO Plaza
1 Tong Tak Street, Tseung Kwan O
Hong Kong
Transport:
MTR Tseung Kwan O Station, Exit A1

Dates and times

