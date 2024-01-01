Time Out says

Elements presents 'Merry Dreamscape: The gifting magic,' from now to January 1, 2024. Sitting front and centre is a dazzling eight-meter-tall Christmas Tree and the Fantastical Box of Magic, filled with hidden surprises. Every hour, a magical show featuring Santa and his elves will delight audiences with animation and joyful Christmas carols. Visitors can also explore the inside of the Fantastical Box of Magic for plenty of photo ops in a mirror room filled with giant baubles. On selected dates, there will also be music and dance performances by various schools and troupes. In the spirit of spreading love and joy for the holiday season, Elements has partnered with the local charity Box of Hope, inviting customers to support a gift-giving initiative for underprivileged children. Donations of $50 or more can be made, and donors can redeem a co-designed postcard.