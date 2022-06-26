Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

MetaGreen Village Adventure at Plaza Hollywood

  • Things to do
  • Plaza Hollywood, Wong Tai Sin
  1. Plaza Hollywood
    Photograph: Courtesy Plaza Hollywood
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Plaza Hollywood
    Photograph: Courtesy Plaza Hollywood
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

In collaboration with homegrown tech start-up Air World Limited, Plaza Hollywood is making its debut into the Metaverse with 'Plaza Hollywood MetaGreen Village Adventure'. From May 3 onwards, simply log into the AiR–Adventure In Reality mobile app and connect with the Hong Kong metaverse to access various game zones at Plaza Hollywood's eco-village. Once inside, players can try their hand at everything from gardening and fishing to waste recycling and more to gain virtual props that will help them complete missions and earn amazing shopping rewards at Plaza Hollywood. For the month of May, players will have the chance to redeem floral-scented hand cream and nourishing masks upon completing missions. Keep your eyes peeled on the mall's official website for more updates.

What's more, Plaza Hollywood's Crazy Shopping Spree campaign is also offering $200 shopping vouchers (to be spent at designated merchants) for shoppers who spend $1,200 or more on the same day at the mall. The campaign runs from now until June 26, so hop to it!

Details

Address:
Plaza Hollywood
Diamond Hill
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.