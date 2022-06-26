MetaGreen Village Adventure at Plaza Hollywood

Time Out says

In collaboration with homegrown tech start-up Air World Limited, Plaza Hollywood is making its debut into the Metaverse with 'Plaza Hollywood MetaGreen Village Adventure'. From May 3 onwards, simply log into the AiR–Adventure In Reality mobile app and connect with the Hong Kong metaverse to access various game zones at Plaza Hollywood's eco-village. Once inside, players can try their hand at everything from gardening and fishing to waste recycling and more to gain virtual props that will help them complete missions and earn amazing shopping rewards at Plaza Hollywood. For the month of May, players will have the chance to redeem floral-scented hand cream and nourishing masks upon completing missions. Keep your eyes peeled on the mall's official website for more updates.

What's more, Plaza Hollywood's Crazy Shopping Spree campaign is also offering $200 shopping vouchers (to be spent at designated merchants) for shoppers who spend $1,200 or more on the same day at the mall. The campaign runs from now until June 26, so hop to it!