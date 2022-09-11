Time Out says

Roll up your sleeves and get crafty this Mid-Autumn fest at PMQ's Mid-Autumn Amazing Crafts Workshop. Held from September 10 to 11, this workshop party offers a variety of Mid-Autumn-themed workshops for participants to create their very own custom accessories or decorations, from origami lanterns to jewellery boxes and upcycled hoop lights. One ticket will get you unlimited access to eight workshops within three hours, and each participating adult can bring one accompanying child under 8 years old for free. Afterwards, don't forget to take pics with the super-sized moon and make a wish with the bunny rabbit. Enrolment is on a first-come-first-served basis, so get your tickets now.