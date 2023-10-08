Time Out says

Every year during the Mid-Autumn Festival, numerous lantern decorations are set up by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department across the city. This year, the displays will light up from 6.30pm to 11pm at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Piazza (Sept 15-Oct 8), Victoria Park, Sha Tin Park, and Tuen Mun Park (Sept 23-Oct 2).

Over by the Hong Kong Cultural Centre is The Moon Machine: A Symphony of Joy and Wonder, an interactive lighting installation that moves and transforms to echo our rhythms, melodies, and mirth. Meanwhile, the display at Victoria Park features a large-scale lantern in the shape of a floral board at bamboo shed theatres, as well as a series of lanterns themed around the 24 solar terms in the Chinese calendar.

If you want to make a short trip out of it, head to Sha Tin Park to see a wide array of lanterns in the form of rabbits and other adorable animals or visit Tuen Mun Park to bask in the warm glow of flower and butterfly lanterns around the lotus pond.