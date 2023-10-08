Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Mid-Autumn Lantern Carnivals 2023

  • Things to do
  • Various venues, Hong Kong
  • Recommended
Mid-Autumn Lantern Carnivals 2023
Photograph: Jenny Leung
Advertising

Time Out says

Every year during the Mid-Autumn Festival, numerous lantern decorations are set up by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department across the city. This year, the displays will light up from 6.30pm to 11pm at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Piazza (Sept 15-Oct 8), Victoria Park, Sha Tin Park, and Tuen Mun Park (Sept 23-Oct 2).

Over by the Hong Kong Cultural Centre is The Moon Machine: A Symphony of Joy and Wonder, an interactive lighting installation that moves and transforms to echo our rhythms, melodies, and mirth. Meanwhile, the display at Victoria Park features a large-scale lantern in the shape of a floral board at bamboo shed theatres, as well as a series of lanterns themed around the 24 solar terms in the Chinese calendar. 

If you want to make a short trip out of it, head to Sha Tin Park to see a wide array of lanterns in the form of rabbits and other adorable animals or visit Tuen Mun Park to bask in the warm glow of flower and butterfly lanterns around the lotus pond.

Details

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.