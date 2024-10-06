Every year during the Mid-Autumn Festival, numerous lantern decorations are set up by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department across the city. This year, the displays will light up from 6.30pm to 11pm at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Piazza (Sept 6-Oct 6), as well as Victoria Park and Tsing Yi Park (Sept 12-18).

Over by the Hong Kong Cultural Centre is 'Dragon Palace on the Moon', a Chinese dragon display created by local multimedia artist Jet Hsu to showcase the blend between traditional lantern-making craftsmanship from Zigong city of the Sichuan Province and multimedia art.

Meanwhile, the lantern carnival at Victoria Park features traditional and modern lantern designs revolving around four aspects of daily life – clothing, food, accommodation, and transport. A Mid-Autumn market, huafu show, and mascot catwalk show will also take place in the evenings during the event period.