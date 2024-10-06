Subscribe
Mid-Autumn Lantern Festival at Wong Tai Sin Temple

Sik Sik Yuen Wong Tai Sin Temple is celebrating the Mid-Autumn Fest with stunning large lantern displays that will turn its grounds into a luminous playground. Visitors can enjoy over 60 vibrant stage performances on public holidays and weekends showcasing over 20 cultural heritage groups from Hong Kong and the mainland, presenting traditional acts like 'bian lian' (face-changing) from Sichuan, Wudang martial arts, Wuju opera from Jinhua (the birthplace of Wong Tai Sin), shadow puppetry, and more. There will also be fun games and snack stalls, along with lantern-making workshops and riddle-solving activities on September 15, 17, and 18.

The lantern festival runs until October 6, open daily until 9pm, with extended hours to 11pm on September 17 and until 10pm on September 18.

Details

Address
Wong Tai Sin Temple
2 Chuk Yuen Village
Wong Tai Sin
Hong Kong
Transport:
MTR Wong Tai Sin Station, Exit B2.

Dates and times

