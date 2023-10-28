Momia Azteca at Ichu

Time Out says

This Halloween, Ichu presents a full day of festivities in their Momia Azteca celebrations. If you plan on getting the party started early, join the Momia Azteca free-flow brunch from noon to 3pm, where you’ll get to enjoy sharing-style crudos, starters, skewers, and mains. Night owls can choose to enjoy the Momia Azteca Halloween Night brunch from 7pm onwards, which consists of a five-course menu with Peruvian-Japanese dishes. Both brunch menus allow diners to pair their food with a free-flow package for two hours which includes house spirits and Louis Roederer Champagne for an additional $498. All customers who enjoy the night brunch can join Ichu’s terrace Halloween party, where there’ll be live trumpets and percussion performances as well as DJs to spin tracks until late. Can’t make it to the party? Ichu has created three Halloween-themed cocktails which will send shivers down your spine, so sip on creations like Tezca ($98), Almada ($980), and the Popoca ($108) from October 18 to 31.