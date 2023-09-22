Hong Kong
Monin Coffee Creativity Cup 2023

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Hong Kong, Central
barista coffee
Photograph: Courtesy Unsplash
Time Out says

Compete to represent Hong Kong’s coffee scene

Monin is one of the leading syrup brands for beverage professionals, and their products are widely used within the bar and coffee industry. The brand is also known for their annual Monin Coffee Creativity Cup (MCCC) competition, where participants compete against each other to showcase their skills and innovation in front of an esteemed judging panel. This year, the MCCC requires Hong Kong’s baristas and coffee specialists to create a beverage that fits the theme ‘embrace your five senses’. In addition to receiving $8,000, the winner of MCCC will get to fly out to Malaysia and represent Hong Kong in the MCCC Asia Pacific finals, which will take place in mid-November. Participants have until August 14 to apply for the competition, visit Monin’s Instagram to find more information about MCCC.

Details

Dates and times

