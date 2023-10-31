Time Out says

Lan Kwai Fong Association presents Cirque du Freak for their Monster Mash 2023 Halloween celebrations. From now to October 31, Cirque du Freak will take over the neighbourhood and transform LKF into a playground for all things spooky, with numerous entertainment and dining venues in the area joining the celebrations.



Tourists who visit night clubs Void and Zentral as well as renowned restaurant Holdon will get to enjoy a welcome drink, as well as a 10 percent discount on food and beverage purchases. Raise your spirits and glasses at dance club Versus with a 10 percent discount on all signature cocktails, or head to shisha bar Teddy Bear to enjoy complimentary house shooter drinks.



From October 27 to 31, various restaurants within California Tower will be holding Halloween-themed dining events to get into the festive spirit. On Friday evening (October 27), Japanese restaurant Fumi will present guests with haunting yet mesmerising geisha performances ($980 per person, +$280 for two-hour free-flow sake). On the following night (October 28), surf-and-turf venue Porterhouse invites diners to try out a tarot card-inspired dining concept ($888 per person, +$280 for free-flow Prosecco, house wines, and spirits) where the dishes served will depend on the cards you select.



On the same evening as well as Halloween Eve, trattoria Baci will provide diners with a monstrous menu full of Italian dishes ($788 per person, +$476 for three-house free-flow), along with live entertainment such as DJ sets and mini games. Similarly, Italian restaurant Aria offers a spooky dinner menu ($1,288 per person) and a mysterious night full of magic as local magician Zenneth performs tricks that will leave diners spellbound.



Find more information about the Cirque du Freak happenings on LKF Association’s website.