Monster Mash at The Sixteenth

Time Out says

The Sixteenth invites you to get your groove on at their Monster Mash party on October 28th. Head to their al fresco dining venue Tempo Tempo to tear up the dance floor as the DJ pumps out tracks throughout the evening, or swing by the photo-op zone to commemorate your group’s elaborate costumes. Tickets to the Monster Mash are inclusive of two hours of free-flow Perrier-Jouet Champagne, other beverages, and a snack platter. If you feel like partying for a little longer, The Sixteenth allows attendees to stay for an extra hour of free-flow at an additional cost of $198 each.