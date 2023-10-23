Hong Kong
Timeout

Moon Fest Lumiere at Lee Tung Avenue

  • Things to do
  • Lee Tung Avenue, Wan Chai
  1. Lee Tung Avenue
  2. Lee Tung Avenue
Celebrating Mid-Autumn Festival the traditional way, Lee Tung Avenue (LTA) will be lined with over 800 colourful lanterns – ranging from iconic red lanterns to ones shaped in various motifs such as the jade rabbit, goldfish, and starfruit – for visitors to bask in the warm glow of the holiday this year. The lanterns will set the avenue alight every day from 5pm, welcoming the public to take photos of the festive decorations.

What's more, LTA's popular LED Fire Dragon Fiesta is set to return on September 29 after a three-year hiatus. Manoeuvred by 40 members of Kwok’s Kung Fu & Dragon Lion Dance Team, the 18-metres-long LED dragon will dance and move its way around LTA starting at 8.30pm. Definitely a jaw-dropping spectacle not to be missed.

To make the holiday even more memorable, LTA will be hosting a series of dragon dance experience workshops as well as charity pop-ups featuring handmade products, music performances, and a lantern-making workshop. Visit Lee Tung Avenue's official website for more event details.

Details

Event website:
www.leetungavenue.com.hk/en/index/
Address:
Lee Tung Avenue
200 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai
Wan Chai
Hong Kong

Dates and times

