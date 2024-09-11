This Mid-Autumn Festival, Hong Kong's beloved duo Mr n Mrs Moon is lighting up Starstreet Precinct with a delightful Moon Moon Dance Party! From now until September 22, these quirky characters invite you into their fun and cheeky world to explore the precinct adorned with decorations and enjoy exclusive shopping rewards.

Meet Mr n Mrs Moon at Wing Fung Street and outside Three Pacific Place in their famous kissing pose, collect selfies and dance with the duo using adorable filters, and take home unique Moon Moon-themed goodies like 3D soy sauce dish sets, chic stainless steel tumblers, and special dining vouchers.

On weekends and public holidays, visitors will receive a special gift with any purchases at participating stores, and collect limited-edition photo cards featuring the duo in various locations around the precinct. A new card will be released each week, so make sure to collect them all!