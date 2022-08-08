Moov x Mirror 'Baby Mirror We are' @Times Square

Time Out says

In anticipation of Mirror's first concert at the Hung Hom Coliseum this July, music streaming platform Moov has partnered up with the beloved boy group for a fun and adorable Baby Mirror Photo Zone and pop-up store at Times Square. Located at the outdoor piazza, the photo zone features baby-fied figurines of each group member, who are all ready to take photos and rock out on stage with their fans. Up on the second floor, the Baby Mirror pop-up store offers fans a chance to get their hands on exclusive Mirror merch, including mini figurines of the members which you can take home pick 'n' mix style. Other merchandise for the Mirror We Are Live Concert 2022 will also be available from July 25 onwards.