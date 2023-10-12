Morton's The Steakhouse breast cancer awareness event

Time Out says

This October, Morton’s The Steakhouse will be raising awareness of breast cancer by offering up a time-limited cocktail that’ll have guests tickled pink. The tequila-based Pink Love ($160) cocktail has flavours of amaretto, Prosecco and lemon juice; as well as a delightful shade of light pink. The cocktail will be available all month long at Mortons’ bar and dining room; with $10 from each cocktail being donated to the Hong Kong Breast Cancer Foundation.