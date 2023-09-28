Morton's The Steakhouse tomahawk menu

Time Out says

From September 17 to 28, Morton’s The Steakhouse presents a tomahawk dinner for two ($1,888) that’s fit for a king. The lavish meal begins with your choice of salad from options like classic Caesar salad or tomato caprese; followed by an indulgent 36-ounce tomahawk ribeye served with roasted shallots, paired with Morton’s signature sauces and butters. If you’re in the mood for surf and turf, Morton’s offers cold water lobster tails ($198) and mini crab cakes ($98) as add-ons to your meal. Select two side dishes to go with your steak, which include creamed spinach, parmesan and truffle fries, Brussels sprouts, baked corn souffle, smoked gouda au gratin potatoes, and Lyonnaise potatoes. Reserve your tables for the Tomahawk dinner by calling 2732 2343.