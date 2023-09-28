Hong Kong
Morton's The Steakhouse tomahawk menu

  Things to do, Food and drink events
  Morton's The Steakhouse, Tsim Sha Tsui
morton's the steakhouse
Photograph: Courtesy Morton's The Steakhouse
Time Out says

Feast like a king with this time-limited menu at Morton's The Steakhouse

From September 17 to 28, Morton’s The Steakhouse presents a tomahawk dinner for two ($1,888) that’s fit for a king. The lavish meal begins with your choice of salad from options like classic Caesar salad or tomato caprese; followed by an indulgent 36-ounce tomahawk ribeye served with roasted shallots, paired with Morton’s signature sauces and butters. If you’re in the mood for surf and turf, Morton’s offers cold water lobster tails ($198) and mini crab cakes ($98) as add-ons to your meal. Select two side dishes to go with your steak, which include creamed spinach, parmesan and truffle fries, Brussels sprouts, baked corn souffle, smoked gouda au gratin potatoes, and Lyonnaise potatoes. Reserve your tables for the Tomahawk dinner by calling 2732 2343.

Details

Event website:
www.mortons.com/event/tomahawk-dinner-hong-kong/
Address:
Morton's The Steakhouse
4th Level, 20 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon
Hong Kong

Dates and times

